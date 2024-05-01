Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Karnataka MP says ‘not in Bangalore’ after SIT issues summons, seeks more time from CID
Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna summoned by SIT in sex tapes case, seeks 7 days to appear as he is abroad. A massive cache of explicit videos allegedly involving him went viral before the elections. The investigation is ongoing.
Prajwal Revanna sex tapes case: Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Karnataka's Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, on Wednesday tweeted that he was not in Bengaluru to attend the enquiry after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex abuse case involving the politician summoned him. Prajwal, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was asked to appear before the SIT for investigation within 24 hours.