Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna summoned by SIT in sex tapes case, seeks 7 days to appear as he is abroad. A massive cache of explicit videos allegedly involving him went viral before the elections. The investigation is ongoing.

Prajwal Revanna sex tapes case: Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Karnataka's Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, on Wednesday tweeted that he was not in Bengaluru to attend the enquiry after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex abuse case involving the politician summoned him. Prajwal, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was asked to appear before the SIT for investigation within 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prajwal Revanna is seeking re-election from Hassan as a leader of the JD(S), the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alliance partner in Karnataka.

The MP, who left the country as soon as the election to his constituency ended, has also sought seven days' time to appear before the SIT formed by the Karnataka government to inquire into the huge cache of about 3,000 explicit videos and photos allegedly pertaining to him, which have gone viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the explicit videos and photographs surfaced, the Karnataka government constituted the SIT at the request of Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary.

Prajwal Revanna shared a letter by his lawyer Arun G to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the SIT, in which he has sought seven days' time to appear before the official because he is abroad.

“As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon," Prajwal, grandson of former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda, said in a tweet on the microblogging site X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, according to PTI reports, smoke billowed as ‘Havan’ flames raged in the scorching summer at JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna’s residence in Karnataka's Holenarasipura.

HD Revanna, the Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA, is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and elder brother of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

A case has been registered against HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna at Holenarasipura on a complaint by their former cook for allegedly sexually harassing her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also alleged that Prajwal Revanna made video calls to her daughter and spoke in an objectionable manner, which forced her to block him.

