The driver of suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna on Tuesday said he handed over a pen drive containing ‘sex abuse video clips’ allegedly involving the politician to BJP leader Devaraje Gowda and not to any Congress leader.

The remarks came after BJP leader Devaraje Gowda accused the driver, Karthik, of leaking the alleged sleaze videos of the JD(S) Hassan MP.

According to PTI, in a video message on social media, Prajwal Revanna's driver Karthik said that he had approached G Devaraje Gowda after distancing from Prajwal — for seeking justice as his land was taken away and his wife was beaten up.

“Devaraje Gowda told me to hand over the photos and videos which he promised to hand over to the judge to help vacate the stay which Prajwal Revanna had brought to prevent him from releasing them. Trusting him, I gave him a copy," the driver claimed.

The driver also claimed that he worked with Prajwal for 15 years. However, for the last one year, he has not been with him.

Karthik also said other than Devaraje Gowda, he did not give the video to Congress leaders or anyone else. “I did not give the videos and photos to Congress leaders because they were quite close to Prajwal."

Gowda has said that neither the JD(S) nor the BJP would release the videos as it would go against the NDA alliance's candidate.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) has suspended its Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna from the party with immediate effect till the SIT completes its investigation into the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that the BJP will not tolerate any insult to women.

Shah also targeted the Congress party for not acting despite being in power in the state. "Why has it not taken any action on it so far? We cannot take any action as law and order is a state issue," Shah said.

Revanna, 33, is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

