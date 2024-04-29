Prajwal Revanna sex video case: In first reaction, BJP leader says 'must be pre-planned'
Prajwal Revanna sex video case: Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur on Monday wrote to party president HD Deve Gowda demanding the expulsion of Prajwal Revanna from the party.
Amid the controversy over JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in a sexual harassment case, BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai suspected the case to be "pre-planned".
