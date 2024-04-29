Amid the controversy over JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in a sexual harassment case, BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai suspected the case to be "pre-planned". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to the media, Bommai said, "I think that, given the timing they have done it, these are all pre-planned. Fake videos are there. There are so many such videos. There are no inquiries. Why special inquiry on this?"

He slammed Karnataka's Congress government regarding the lack of women's safety.

Former CM listed out some recent incidents of crime against women in the southern state and said "No woman is feeling safe, no parent is feeling safe about their girl-children".

In an interview with ANI news agency, a BJP candidate from Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, "There is a big question on women's safety. There was an incident of a Dalit woman being raped when CM was in town in Belgaum. A minority woman was raped in Haveri. The other day, that girl was killed on campus openly. There are so many other incidents. There are mass murders happening. Law and order is a big issue and women's safety is a much more bigger issue".

Slamming the Siddaramaiah government in the state, he said, "They are looking at the political benefits. These things can't continue for a long time. People will revolt."

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur on Monday wrote to party president HD Deve Gowda demanding the expulsion of Prajwal Revanna from the party.

Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna have been booked in a sexual harassment case following complaints by his former house help.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda. Kandakur said that the expulsion of Prajwal Revanna will save JD(S) from further embarrassment.

According to the complainant, both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her. She said that when Revanna's wife was not home, he touched her inappropriately and used to sexually assault her.

Prajwal Revanna is already in the middle of a controversy after some objectionable videos went viral on social media allegedly involving him.

The 33-year-old Prajwal was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

