Prajwal Revanna sex video case: Hassan MP himself sought gag order on assault videos in 2023, says report
Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna publicly acknowledged the sex tapes controversy last June, seeking a gag order to prevent the spread of alleged fake news and morphed videos.
Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, who is an alleged accused in the sexual assault video case, himself publicly referred to the sex tapes that sparked a controversy across the state. Last June, the JD(S) leader sought a gag order to avoid dissemination of what he said was “fake news" and “morphed videos".