Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, who is an alleged accused in the sexual assault video case, himself publicly referred to the sex tapes that sparked a controversy across the state. Last June, the JD(S) leader sought a gag order to avoid dissemination of what he said was "fake news" and "morphed videos".

Prajwal Revanna, in June 2023, moved a Bengaluru civil court against 86 media houses and three persons in connection with the sexual assault videos, as per an Indian Express report.

On June 2, 2023, the court granted an injunction to the Hassan MP on the grounds of "threat of broadcasting or circulating fake news, morphed videos against the plaintiff by the defendants."

Over 2,900 videos, purportedly recorded by Prajwal himself, circulated via pen drives in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections on April 26.

Local BJP leader G Deveraje Gowda, defeated by Prajwal's father, HD Revanna, in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, claimed to have obtained access to the videos through Prajwal's former driver.

The Express report revealed that Gowda referred to the "obscene pictures" and the "gag order" at a media briefing in January 2024. The BJP leader clarified that he did not release the videos out of the dignity and privacy of the women involved.

It is pertinent to note that Gowda had also written a letter to the Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra warning about allegations against Prajwal, just months before NDA announced his candidature from the Hassan constituency.

“If we align with the JD(S) and if we nominate a JD(S) candidate in Hassan for the Lok Sabha elections, these videos can be used as a brahmastra (weapon), and we will be tainted as a party that aligned with the family of a rapist. This will be a big blow to the image of our party nationally," the letter read as quoted by Express.

The sex video case came to light after several video clips, allegedly involving Prajwal sexually abusing hundreds of women, circulated on social media in recent days.

The Karnataka MP has been booked in a sexual harassment case based on complaints from his former house help. A case has also been registered against his father, HD Revanna.

Police lodged cases under 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman. The complainant alleged that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her.

Prajwal, nephew of Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Hassan constituency, which took place on Friday, April 26. Prajwal left for Germany on Saturday morning.

