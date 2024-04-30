Prajwal Revanna sex video case: Scuffle breaks out between Congress and JD(S) workers in Karnataka — 10 points
Even though JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna until SIT completes its investigation in the obscene video case, a scuffle took place between Congress and JD(S) workers in Hubballi.
Amid the blame game over Prajwal Revanna's 'sex video' case, a scuffle broke out between the workers of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka's Hubballi.
