Amid the blame game over Prajwal Revanna's 'sex video' case, a scuffle broke out between the workers of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka's Hubballi.

The development comes even as the party suspended the sitting MP and candidate from the Hassan constituency until the completion of the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Here are 10 developments in the case

The Congress workers were protesting against Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, in connection with the 'obscene video' case.

2. The tussle occurred outside a hotel where the JD(S) Core Committee meeting was underway, reported ANI.

3. The police were seen trying to stop the workers of both the parties to avoid escalation of the matter.

4. Earlier in the day, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said the party stands with the molested women and the core committee has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna.

5. JD(S) also welcomed SIT against Prajwal Revanna and said that further decisions will be taken once the investigation is completed.

6. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed the Congress party for not taking any action despite being in power in the state.

7. Shah also asked Priyanka Gandhi to question the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Karnataka, instead of questioning him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

8. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report from the Karnataka Police within three days.

9. "Such events not only endanger women's safety but also foster a culture of disrespect and violence against them. We urge prompt and decisive action from the concerned Police Authority to swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country," PTI quoted the Commission as saying.

10. The Congress has blamed the BJP for 'helping' the MP flee the country. However, the BJP has termed it 'dirty politics'.

