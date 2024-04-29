Prajwal Revanna 'sex video' case: Did 'Congress leaders collude with one BJP leader' to malign JDS MP? | 10 points
Prajwal Revanna 'sex video' case: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged on Monday that some Congress leaders and one BJP leader “colluded” just ahead of the April 26 Lok Sabha polls to malign his family image.
JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna were booked in a sexual harassment and stalking case on Sunday. The case came to light after several video clips, allegedly involving Prajwal sexually abusing hundreds of women were circulated on social media in recent days. "The Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.