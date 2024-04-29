Prajwal Revanna 'sex video' case: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged on Monday that some Congress leaders and one BJP leader “colluded” just ahead of the April 26 Lok Sabha polls to malign his family image.

JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna were booked in a sexual harassment and stalking case on Sunday. The case came to light after several video clips, allegedly involving Prajwal sexually abusing hundreds of women were circulated on social media in recent days. "The Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Now, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged on Monday that some Congress leaders and one Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader "colluded" just ahead of the April 26 Lok Sabha polls to malign his family image. Kumaraswamy is the brother of HD Revanna and uncle of Prajwal. Also, Prajwal is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Speaking with ANI on Monday, Kumaraswamy said, "Three days before going to the polls, some sections of our opposition groups, particularly some Congress leaders, including one BJP leader, colluded. After the unsuccessful campaign and internal backstabbing, they knew that there was no success for them."

"So before going to the polls, they decided to circulate some pen drives about Prajwal Revanna, whether they are fake or genuine, I do not know. The SIT [Special Investigation Team] was formed and the state government has the responsibility to bring real facts," Kumaraswamy said.

He alleged that "one minister" was also behind the incident. "One of the ministers, particularly that senior minister, is in the background of this...Let us see and wait for the results from the SIT... It will not affect the election...," he added.

"They tried to malign him [Prajwal] and Dewe Gowda and our family. They wanted to destroy our image. For that reason, they misused the power of the government," Kumaraswamy told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what we know about Prajwal Revanna 'sex video' case: 1. An FIR was filed against Prajwal Revanna and his father and former minister HD Revanna in connection with the obscene video case. The case was registered under Sections 354A (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D, 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman. Read more here…

2. As per the complaint, the victim claimed that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not home, he touched her inappropriately and used to sexually assault her. The complainant added that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely to her and also misbehaved with her daughter over a video call. "My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls," the complainant was quoted by ANI as saying. Read more here…

3. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged obscene video case against MP Revanna. The SIT is headed by IPS officer Vijay Kumar Singh and includes DG CID Suman D Pennekar and IPS officer Seema Latkar. They have already started the investigation into the case. The decision to constitute an SIT was announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The CM said the Chairperson of the Women's Commission had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. Read more here

4. Prajwal reportedly fled the country and went to Germany after the "obscene video case" came to light. Questioned about Prajwal's whereabouts, father HD Revanna said, "Normally he had to go (without saying where), and he has gone. Did he know they will file an FIR and constitute an SIT? He will come when called for an investigation." Read more here…

5. Prajwal also lodged a complaint with the authorities that the videos were "doctored" and being circulated to tarnish his image ahead of the elections.

6. JD(S) MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur wrote to party president HD Deve Gowda, demanding the expulsion of Prajwal Revanna from the party over the alleged obscene video case. HD Revanna said the party's central leadership would take a decision on the demand for the expulsion of his son Prajwal Revanna, MP, who has been booked in the case.

7. Reacting to the case against him, HD Revanna said, "I know what kind of conspiracy is going on. I am not someone who will get scared and run away." He said he was open to an investigation over the allegations of sexual abuse involving his son Prajwal Revanna himself. He said they were ready to face action in accordance with law, if the charges are proved. He also alleged that there was "politics" behind the issue.

8. On Sunday, the BJP distanced itself from Prajwal Revanna's case. S Prakash, the chief spokesperson of the BJP's state unit, said, "We, as a party, have nothing to do with the videos and neither do we have any comments to make on the SIT probe announced by the state government into the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna."

9. Congress workers, meanwhile, protested against the BJP over the alleged "obscene videos" case linked to Prajwal Revanna, at Congress Bhavan, Bengaluru, on Monday. Raising slogans against Prajwal, the protesters burnt his posters and sought a thorough inquiry into the case. Demanding his immediate arrest, a Congress leader said: "He (Prajwal Revanna) should be given severe punishment and should be hanged for what he has done with these women. It has brought down the honour of the entire state of Karnataka."

10. Prajwal is a sitting MP from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. He is seeking another term from the same seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The 33-year-old was the BJP-led NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

