Prajwal Revanna 'sex video' row: Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says 'jis neta ke kandhe par...'
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “praised” Prajwal Revanna on stage and the latter is now “absconding” from India.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for getting "photographed with his hands on the shoulder" of a Karnataka MP who "is absconding" from the country and "ruined the lives of hundreds of women". She was referring to the BJP-led NDA candidate from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, who was accused of being involved in an "obscene video" case.