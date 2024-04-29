Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for getting "photographed with his hands on the shoulder" of a Karnataka MP who "is absconding" from the country and "ruined the lives of hundreds of women". She was referring to the BJP-led NDA candidate from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, who was accused of being involved in an "obscene video" case.

"Jis neta ke kandhe par haath rakhkar PM photo kichwate hai. Jis Neta ka chunav prachar karne 10 din pehle PM swayam jaate hai. Manch par uski prashansa karte hai. Aaj Karnataka ka wo neta farar hai...[The leader on whose shoulder the PM puts his hand and gets himself photographed. The leader for whom the PM himself goes to campaign 10 days before the election. He praises him on the stage. Today, that leader from Karnataka is absconding from the country]" Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X on Monday.

She added, “Just hearing about his heinous crimes makes the heart tremble. He has ruined the lives of hundreds of women." According to reports, Prajwal fled India and went to Germany amid several “obscene videos", involving him, being circulating on social media ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections on April 26.

Gandhi launched this attack on PM Modi after the Congress shared a picture of PM Modi, along with Prajwal Revanna, his father HD Revanna, his grandfather and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and uncle HD Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged in a press conference on Monday that PM "Narendra Modi knew everything about the sexual abuse committed by Prajwal Revanna." She said that “despite knowing everything, Narendra Modi made him his candidate from Hassan seat."

Prajwal, HD Revanna booked

Former minister HD Revanna and his son Prajwal, who is an MP from Karnataka's Hassan, were booked for sexual harassment and stalking on Sunday by their former house help.

As per the complaint, the victim claimed that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not home, he touched her inappropriately and used to sexually assault her.

According to news agency ANI, the complainant also claimed that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely to her and also misbehaved with her daughter over a video call. "My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls," the complainant said.

Earlier, on April 25, the chairperson of the state women's panel requested CM Siddaramaiah to order an SIT probe into the obscene clips, allegedly involving the JD(S) MP, circulating on social media.

Taking note of the matter, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed that the state government has decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Prajwal Revanna's alleged obscene video case in Hassan district.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday that the party has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna, his nephew and Hassan MP who is a Lok Sabha poll candidate in the current elections, over allegations of his sexual abuse of several women.

