Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: BJP's Vijayendra Yediyurappa says Gowda's claims of sending letter on videos ‘false’
Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: BJP's Vijayendra Yediyurappa has also accused the Congress government of sitting on the case and delaying it for ‘drama’ during the Lok Sabha elections.
Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Amidst sexual abuse allegations on JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, BJP's Karnataka State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa, on Wednesday dismissed claims of receiving any communication about the videos made by another BJP leader, Devaraje Gowda, reported ANI.