Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: JD(S) MP, who fled India after Karnataka formed SIT, may return to India on May 3-4
Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse allegations, is likely to arrive in India on May 3. He had left the country after the Karnataka government formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case.
Hassan MP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson, Prajwal Revanna, who is embroiled in a sexual abuse case, is likely to return to India on May 3 or May 4.
