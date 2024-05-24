Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda helped his grandson Prajwal Revanna to leave the country.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that Janata Dal(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda helped Prajwal Revanna to leave the country amid sexual abuse allegations against him.

Prajwal Revanna left the country on April 27 and fled to Germany, soon after the Karnataka government formed a special investigation team to probe allegations against him.

The 33-year-old grandson of former PM is the NDA's candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha seat.

“According to me it was he (Deve Gowda) who sent him away, all this is for public consumption," reported Indian Express quoting Karnataka CM.

Siddaramaiah also questioned if Prajwal Revanna left the country without the knowledge of his family. "Did he leave without telling anyone?"

The Chief Minister's claim comes amid H D Deve Gowda's letter to Prajwal to return to country and not to test his patience any further.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah also said that H D Kumaraswamy is trying to dilute the rape and sexual offence charges against his nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal by "talking gibberish" against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and others.

"We have got all confidence in the SIT. The SIT is formed for a dedicated investigation into the case," reported PTI quoting Siddaramaiah on Kumaraswamy's apprehension that this case will not reach its logical end.

In another development, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a show cause notice to Prajwal, and it is processing the Karnataka government's request to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport.

Following a request by the SIT, a 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on Revanna's whereabouts has already been issued by the Interpol.

Earlier this month, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prajwal travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and he did not seek political clearance for the trip.

