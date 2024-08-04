Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case: Deve Gowda’s son-in-law & BJP MP CN Manjunath says ‘Nobody can…’

Dr CN Manjunath, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law and the BJP MP from Bangalore Rural, on Sunday reacted to the sexual assault case involving Prajwal Revanna, saying it is “always painful” to hear such things and “nobody can support” these things.

“For the past 35 years, all the children are living separately. We see them only during some family functions, otherwise there is no intimate contact. Whenever such events happen, it is always painful to hear such things and these things nobody can support,” CN Manjunath told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Prajwal Revanna, the former Janata Dal (Secular) MP is a son of JDS MLA HD Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna, also a grandson of Deve Gowda, is facing allegations of sexual assault on several women and is currently in jail.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year, a huge cache of videos showing Sexual assault and rape allegedly by Prajwal Revanna on several women had came into the public domain.

Prajwal was an NDA candidate from Hassan in the Lok Sabha election, however,he lost his seat.

Manjunath’s entry into politics According to the Hindustan Times report, on a question on joining politics, Manjunath said: “My father-in-law (Deve Gowda) said that politics is a different game. You are a committed doctor and people hold you in high esteem. For someone who has a long experience, he said this. Even my wife was not agreeing. I had not even dreamt that I would be contesting the election.”

The cardiologist-turned-politician also said: “Although I come from a political family, I kept myself away from politics. On January 31, I retired from the institute. Post-retirement, there were a lot of felicitations. During those events, people started asking me why don't I go at a national level.”