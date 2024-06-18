Prajwal Revanna case: Karnataka HC grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of ex-Hassan MP

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case: Karnataka high court grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of former Hassan MP, in connection with the sexual assault video case.

Updated12:36 PM IST
Prajwal Revanna case: Karnataka HC grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of ex-Hassan MP. (PTI)
Prajwal Revanna case: Karnataka HC grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of ex-Hassan MP. (PTI)

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in a Mysuru kidnapping case linked to sexual assault allegations against her son, suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The court granted her bail on the condition that she is not allowed to enter Hassan and Mysuru.

Bhavani Revanna is accused in the kidnapping case registered under IPC sections 64(A), 365, 109, 120(B). On April 29, her husband, HD Revanna, was also arrested in the same case. However, he was also granted bail by a special court for people's representatives.

The case filed on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station involves accusations of sexual assault against Revanna and his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, by their house help.

On June 1, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had issued a notice to Bhavani asking her to be present at her home as there was a need to question her in the kidnap case linked to allegations of sexual abuse against her son.

When a team of SIT sleuths reached Bhavani’s house on the same day, ‘Chennambika Nilaya’, she was not present. The SIT also carried out searches at various locations including Mysuru, Hassan, Bengaluru, Mandya and Ramanagara. The searches were also done at Bhavani's relatives' houses to track her, but she was not found earlier this month.

The JD(S) first family, especially former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna, his wife Bhavani and son Prajwal, is in soup after scores of explicit videos came out on April 21 and Prajwal, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from the Hassan constituency as an NDA candidate, fled to Germany.

Prajwal was arrested over allegations of sexually abusing several women. Bhavani's husband, Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, is also on bail in the same case.

The Karnataka government formed the SIT to probe the cases against Prajwal on the recommendation of the Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, who wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to investigate the matter.

Prajwal, facing sexual abuse allegations, returned from Germany on Friday and was immediately arrested by the SIT at the Bengaluru airport. A special court in the city remanded him to police custody till June 6.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

