The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that it is processing a request of the Karnataka government seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport of suspended JD(U) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual harassment charges.

According to PTI news agency, MEA has recieved a letter from the Karnataka government seeking revocation of Revanna's diplomatic passport.

However, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that Centre has not responded to the request for cancellation of Revanna's diplomatic passport on the basis of an arrest warrant issued against the JD(S) leader.

A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on Saturday against Prajwal following an application moved by the SIT.

Concurrently, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to cancel Hassan MP Revanna's passport.

The Karnataka CXM said that it is shameful that Revanna fled the country on April 27, 2024, to Germany using his diplomatic passport shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him.

"I write to you once again to draw attention to the grave series of incidents that Prajwal Revanna has been accused of committing. These incidents have not only shocked the conscience of the people of the State of Karnataka but have also caused a nationwide concern," he said.

Case against Prajwal Revanna: Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna are facing a probe by an SIT constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

Recently Bengaluru court granted interim bail to HD Revanna after he secured a conditional bail in the kidnapping case linked to the 'obscene video' case.

The main plea bail will be heard on Friday at 3 pm.

Prjawal is the grandson of former India's Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Prajwal, who contested as the NDA candidate in the polls from Hassan, reportedly left the country on April 27, a day after the polls. He has skipped summons issued by the SIT to appear before it.

