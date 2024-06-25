Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case: Former MP faces 4th FIR, ex-BJP MLA Preetham Gowda also implicated

Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police has filed a fourth FIR against Prajwal Revanna, former Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan, focusing on allegations of sexual harassment.

This latest case diverges from previous ones by invoking sections of the Indian Penal Code related to sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation, and the clandestine recording and dissemination of images of victims.

Who all are named in Prajwal Revanna 4th case; the sexual harassment case? The new FIR also names three additional individuals, including former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda from Hassan. According to reports from news agency ANI, Preetham Gowda, Kiran, and Sharath stand accused of sharing images recorded by Prajwal Revanna during incidents of sexual harassment via video calls.

What does the FIR say? The complaint outlines that the victim and her family have endured significant embarrassment and damage to their reputation due to these actions.

Which sections have been invoked in the FIR? The sections invoked in the fourth FIR include IPC sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 354(B) (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), along with Section 66 E (violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act.

Suraj Revanna's brother arrested for the sexual assault of a male JD(S) worker Separately, Suraj Revanna, brother of Prajwal Revanna and a Janata Dal (Secular) MLC, was arrested following allegations of sexually assaulting a male party worker at his farmhouse in Hassan district.