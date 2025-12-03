Subscribe

Prajwal Revanna suffers setback as Karnataka HC declines to halt rape-case sentence

The Karnataka High Court has rejected Prajwal Revanna’s plea to suspend his life sentence in a 2021 rape case, as his appeal proceeds. Here’s what the conviction and ongoing legal battle involve

Livemint
Updated3 Dec 2025, 12:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse
Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse(PTI)

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by former JD(S) legislator Prajwal Revanna seeking a suspension of his jail sentence in a rape case, pending the High Court’s decision on his appeal against the trial court’s conviction, Bar and Bench reported.

Advertisement

Earlier in September 2025, former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has approached the Karnataka High Court appealing against his conviction in a rape case.

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna to follow jail dress code, work 8 hrs a day, earn ₹540 daily

A special court that convicted Prajwal Revanna last month had sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life and imposed fines, in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases against him.

The Special Court for MPs/MLAs, Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat, who sentenced the convicted politician under various sections of the IPC on August 2, had imposed a total fine of 11.50 lakh on him, and had said 11.25 lakh from this fine amount will be paid to the victim.

Revanna, who was arrested in May last year after returning from Germany, is contesting the verdict on several grounds, including what he claims are contradictions in the survivor's testimony and inconsistencies in the evidence produced by the prosecution.

Advertisement
Also Read | Prajwal Revanna gets life imprisonment in rape case, fined ₹10 lakh

The case in which Prajwalb Revanna has been sentenced pertains to the one involving 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence-- in 2021 and the act was recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

The allegations against the 34-year-old former Indian MP first came to light in 2023 after hundreds of explicit videos featuring him started circulating on social media, causing outrage across the country.

Revanna had denied the charges.

Prajwal Revanna is a grandson of former Indian Prime Minister, H D Deve Gowda, whose Janata Dal (Secular) party is allied with current Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP.

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘My only mistake was…’: Prajwal Revanna before sentencing

Prajwal Revanna had left India in April 2024 using his diplomatic passport after hundreds of videos of alleged abuse began circulating in his state.

At the time, Revanna did not comment on the videos, but an official from his office said the videos had been doctored.

He was arrested a month later after arriving back home from Germany.

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaPrajwal Revanna suffers setback as Karnataka HC declines to halt rape-case sentence
Read Next Story