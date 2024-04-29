Prajwal Revanna 'used to call women in storeroom, remove saree pins': Victim shares ordeal in 'sex scandal' case
Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna embroiled in a sex scandal case with allegations of sexual assault by father and son. SIT formed to investigate. Prajwal contesting for a second term as an MP.
In the latest development in Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna's sex scandal case, one of the victims has shared her ordeals about the incident. The victim used to work as a cook in Revanna's residence. She has lodged a complaint against Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna.