Prajwal Revanna's 1st reaction after arrest: Lawyer says suspended MP ‘ready to face law’, ‘came to Bengaluru because…'
Lawyer of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, arrested in obscene video case, says his client is ready to face the law and cooperate with the investigation.
The lawyer of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna who was arrested in the obscene video case has shared first response after he came to India. Arun stated that Revana has urged the media to refrain from negative campaigning as he arrived in Bengaluru to cooperate with the investigation into the alleged sexual harassment case.