The lawyer of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna who was arrested in the obscene video case has shared first response after he came to India. Arun stated that Revana has urged the media to refrain from negative campaigning as he arrived in Bengaluru to cooperate with the investigation into the alleged sexual harassment case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prajwal Revanna Arrest News Live Updates “He told me that he is ready to face the law," his lawyer Arun said. While speaking to reporters, he said, “He has appealed to the media that let there be no negative campaign unnecessary. He is before the SIT to cooperate. My whole purpose of coming to Bengaluru before SIT is that I have to stand by my words. I will give the fullest cooperation. These are his words," as quoted by news agency PTI.

Also Read: Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi to cancel Hassan MP's diplomatic passport "Yesterday, as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), he was held at the immigration centre and was handed over to the investigative agencies which is right as per the procedure. What I have been informed he has been arrested in the Holenarasipura case, which is the first case," his advocate added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the suspended Hassan MP was interrogated by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation after he was arrested at the Bengaluru Airport in the wee hours of Friday. The SIT also issued a notice to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) MP. The SIT has asked her to present at her Holenarasipur house on June 1.

Also Read: Prajwal Revanna arrest: SIT interrogates suspended JD(S) MP, what we know so far Nearly a month after staying out of India, the sexual harassment-accused JD (S) politician Revanna returned to India from Germany past midnight on Thursday who was arrested as soon as he reached the Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

