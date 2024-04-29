Prajwal Revanna sex video scandal: Kumaraswamy says, ‘we have nothing to do with it, our Hassan candidate...'
HD Kumaraswamy raises questions about the timing of releasing a 'sex video' involving Prajwal Revanna amid elections. He also expresses confidence that Prajwal will win the Lok Sabha seat from Hassan
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday distanced himself from the ongoing 'sex video' case involving his nephew Prajwal Revanna and said he has nothing to do with it.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message