Prakash Chand appointed India's ambassador to Eritrea
Chand, who was the Consul General of India in Bali since 2019, is expected to take up the assignment shortly
New Delhi: Senior diplomat Prakash Chand has been appointed the next ambassador of India to the State of Eritrea. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.