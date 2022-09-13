Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Prakash Chand appointed India’s ambassador to Eritrea

Prakash Chand appointed India’s ambassador to Eritrea

1 min read . 03:37 PM ISTSwati Luthra

Chand, who was the Consul General of India in Bali since 2019, is expected to take up the assignment shortly

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Senior diplomat Prakash Chand has been appointed the next ambassador of India to the State of Eritrea. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Previously, Chand was the Consul General of India in Bali since 2019. He has worked as Director (Consular) in the Consular, Passport and Visa Division in the MEA.

Chand has also served as First Secretary (Consular) in Philippines from 2010 to 2014. Prior to that, he worked as a Deputy Chief of Protocol (Conferences/Facilities) from 2008 to 2010 in New Delhi.

He has served in various capacities in the MEA, New Delhi as well as in the Indian Missions in Uganda, UK, Egypt, China, and Austria.

