Prakash Javadekar joins ministers, govt departments on Koo

Union minister of information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar is the latest government official to join Koo , the homegrown version of social media network Twitter as the microblogging site remains embroiled in a scuffle with the government on blocking of certain accounts allegedly spreading misinformation around farmers’ protests.

“I am now on Koo also, the Make in India micro-blogging platform," Javadekar tweeted on Friday.

Later in the day, the Press Information Bureau, a nodal agency of the government of India that disseminates information to the print, electronic and web media on government plans, policies, programme initiatives and achievements, also announced a move to Koo.

The move comes at a time when the government has come down heavily on Twitter asking it to comply fully with its orders of blocking accounts for "incendiary" tweets. Piyush Goyal, union minister of railways, commerce and industry, consumer affairs and food and public distribution, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan have already debuted on the microblogging site co-founded by entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka.

Actor Anupam Kher and the department of posts have also announced their joining. Earlier this week, ministry of IT and Electronics expressed its consternation against a Twitter blogspost from its official Koo handle that it has been in a spat with for not blocking handles the government has asked it to.

Amid rising downloads, the homegrown social media app found itself in the middle of a controversy around a Chinese investor and a data security breach issue that the company has defended itself against. It aims to target users between 25 and 30 years of age who are comfortable expressing themselves in their mother tongue and intends to touch 10 million users this year.

While Koo was launched in early 2020, its participation and subsequent victory in the government’s Atmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge brought it under the spotlight. Koo, along with other homegrown apps such as Zoho and Chingari — the local version of TikTok, won the challenge, which was launched by the centre close on the heels of banning scores of apps with Chinese links citing national security concerns.

