Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.

"Received my first shot of #Covid19 vaccine today at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune," Javadekar said.

"Vaccination process is easy and the Made-In-India vaccines are fully safe," he added.

The Union Minister also appealed all citizens to get vaccinated as and when they become eligible. "I appeal all citizens to get vaccinated as & when they become eligible," the minister said.

Received my first shot of #Covid19 vaccine today at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.Vaccination process is easy & #MadeinIndia vaccine are fully safe

I appeal all citizens to get vaccinated as & when they become eligible

टीका है सुरक्षा कवच #Covishield #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/s2h3qauG34 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 5, 2021

India on March 1 commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,66,16,048 vaccine doses have been given to the beneficiaries in the country against COVID-19 till today.

Meanwhile, as many as 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via