Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Javadekar has requested all those who have come in contact with him in the last two to three days to get themselves tested.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested."

The Union Minister had received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine last month at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.

"Received my first shot of #Covid19 vaccine today at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune," Javadekar had said.

"Vaccination process is easy and the Made-In-India vaccines are fully safe," he had written on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases.

The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 37th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 15,69,743, comprising 10.98% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate dropped to 87.80%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,25,47,866, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.22%, the data stated.

