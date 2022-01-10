OPEN APP
HYDERABAD : A senior left party leader on Monday informed that polit bureau members Brinda Karat and her husband Prakash Karat has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.  

"They had fever on Saturday night (8 December). They tested positive for the virus on Sunday. They were taken to a private hospital for other tests," the CPI (M) leader said.

The leaders were in Hyderabad to attend the party's Central Committee meeting held from 7-9 January. 

CPI (M) sources said both the leaders did not attend the meeting on Sunday and were in isolation at the party’s office here. He further said party cadre and leaders who came in contact with them have undergone Covid-19 tests and are safe. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, and former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar were among those attended the meeting. 

