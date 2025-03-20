Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj and Rana Daggubati have responded to the FIR registered against them for promoting betting apps. While Prakash Raj admitted his ‘mistake’, Rana Dagguati and Vijay Deverakonda maintained that they promoted ‘skill-based gaming’ strictly in regions where it is ‘legally permitted’.

A case has been registered against six film actors, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and Vijay Deverakonda, along with 19 social media influencers for allegedly promoting betting apps.

The complainant, a businessman, accused the celebrities and influencers of endorsing betting apps on social media through pop-up ads and other means.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, the Gaming Act, and the IT Act on March 19.

What did Vijay Deverakonda's team say? “Vijay Deverakonda had officially entered into a contract with a company solely for the limited purpose of serving as a brand ambassador for skill-based games. His endorsement was strictly confined to regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted,” Deverakonda's public relations team said in an official statement, echoing what Rana Daggubatai's team had said hours ago.

“After a thorough legal review, he had agreed to endorse the skill-based gaming platform A23, ensuring that his association aligned with the law standards. However, his endorsement term ended in 2023, and he is no longer associated with the brand,” the official statement from Vijay Deverakonda's team added.

‘One mistake I made eight years ago’: Prakash Raj Prakash Raj posted a video on 'X' on Thursday, stating that he learned through media and social media about the betting app advertisement he had done.

Acknowledging that he had done a gaming app advertisement in June 2016, he said he realised his "mistake" a few months later.

"I couldn't do anything about it since the contract was for a year, so I let it go. However, when the company wanted to renew the contract, I refused, as my conscience did not accept it," he said.

"This is my response. Yes, I did the ad eight years ago, but since then, I have consciously decided not to promote betting apps. I have not endorsed any online gambling platforms in the past eight to nine years," he added.

Prakash Raj also advised young people against gambling, warning that it ruins lives.

He further clarified that he had not received any summons from the police but would respond if and when he did.

"I hope you will forgive the one mistake I made eight years ago," he said.

‘Endorsement was strictly limited’: Rana Daggubati A statement from Rana Daggubati’s team clarified that he had signed a contract as a brand ambassador for a skill-based gaming company, which expired in 2017.

"His endorsement was strictly limited to regions where online skill-based games were legally permitted," the statement read.

It also stated that Rana Daggubati’s legal team carefully reviews all partnerships before entering into agreements. After a thorough legal review, he endorsed the platform, ensuring full compliance with the law.