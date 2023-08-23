Prakash Raj Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for charting history as India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar surface.

The actor was trolled on Monday for his post on X, formerly Twitter, viewed by many as mocking Chandrayaan-3. He later responded to the backlash by saying, "hate sees only hate" and that he was referring to an old joke. In his latest tweet, the 58-year-old actor said the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's uncharted south pole was a moment of celebration for mankind. PROUD MOMENT for INDIA and to Humankind.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Thank you #ISRO #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander and to everyone who contributed to make this happen .. may this guide us to Exploreand Celebrate the mystery of our UNIVERSE .. #justasking

But social media users further called out the actor for trying to change tack.

"You have already caused the damage. Don't try to sugarcoat. Tables have turned..." said one user on X.

Another criticised Raj, known to be vocal against the government, for being a turncoat.

"2 din m Party badal liye (sic)" read the post.

"Congratulations to you too. Our chaiwala and our scientists have created history today and have given a message to all the haters. This is the #newindia that turns all curses and jokes into boons!" said another in a tweet.

On Sunday, Prakash Raj shared a cartoon showing a man in a shirt and sarong pouring tea. He captioned the cartoon in Kannada, writing, "Latest news: First view just arrived from the Chandrayaan #VikramLander #justasking".

While Raj did not specify the man in the cartoon, many social media users slammed the actor for making fun of former ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) chief K Sivan, reported PTI

The actor later issued a clarification saying that his earlier tweet was referring to an old joke from the era of Neil Armstrong, the American astronaut and the first person to walk on the Moon in 1969.

"Hate sees only Hate... i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times.. celebrating our Kerala Chaiwala.. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see?? .. if you don't get a joke then the joke is on you.. Grow up #justasking(sic)," Raj had tweeted.