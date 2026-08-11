Prakash Raj claims his name deleted from Bengaluru voter list during SIR: 'I was born here, was an MP candidate'

Actor Prakash Raj, in a video on Instagram, today claimed that his name was deleted from the Bengaluru electoral roll amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Karnataka. The development comes as the state continues updating its electoral rolls. Voters whose names have been flagged under the SIR exercise have been asked to verify their details and take the necessary steps to ensure their inclusion in the electoral roll.

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Also Read | EC extends Karnataka SIR enumeration deadline till 17 August

Prakash Raj says his name missing from SIR The Singham actor has shared a video note, explaining his SIR ordeal. In the video, he said, "Dear friends, I want to share a joke with you. I am one of the sixty-five lakh voters whose vote right has been deleted from Bangalore constituency after SAR. Nice joke, no? I was born in this constituency. I lived in this constituency. I had my schooling, college, theater. And for your kind information, I was an MP candidate of this constituency too."

He continued, “Well, the joke is nice. Game on. Let me see what is the process I have to go through to get back my voter ID. Well, game on. But one little word, my friend, you can use your powers to deny few of the citizens the right to vote who may not elect you. But can you stop us, my dear friend, from our power of bringing you down? Just asking. Bye.”

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Also Read | Karnataka SIR: Why nearly half of Bengaluru voters face deletion fears

The clip was captioned: “Fraand you may chose n deny voting rights of few citizens who may not elect you back to thrown.. but can you stop us from eventually bringing you down from your thrown #justasking [sic].”

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Nearly half of Bengaluru's voters are at risk of exclusion As reported by LiveMint earlier, nearly half of the registered voters in Bengaluru could be excluded from the draft electoral roll due to be published on 17 August during the ongoing SIR exercise.

Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar said 49.42 lakh of Bengaluru's 1.03 crore voters have been flagged under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate, or Other (ASDDO) category, out of 1.11 crore flagged statewide.

Bommanahalli recorded the highest deletion rate at 57.08%, followed by Vijayanagar, Dasarahalli, BTM Layout and C V Raman Nagar, according to a report in the Indian Express.

Prakash Raj condemns police action on students in Jharkhand Amid the voter list controversy, Prakash Raj has also strongly condemned the use of force against JPSC and JSSC aspirants protesting near the Assembly in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi.

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Sharing a video on social media that appeared to show police personnel firing tear gas shells and using batons against the protesting students, he expressed his anger. Using the hashtag #justasking, he wrote, "Why.. why.. why? This brutality will not be tolerated anymore.. It will only work to bring down the arrogant power."

On work front On the work front, Prakash Raj was last seen in Dacoit: A Love Story, Jana Nayagan and Drishyam 3. Next year, he will be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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