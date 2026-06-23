Prakash Raj facing arrest warrant? Actor rubbishes reports, says 'I am happy...'

Actor Prakash Raj rubbished reports claiming that a Bengaluru court issued him a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in the alleged "voter-ID case" against him.

Reacting to news about him facing legal troubles, Prakash Raj called out those spreading fake news.

"Sold out fellows..Cooking up Fake news and spreading them.. Must have been badly hurt 😂😂😂.. But I am happy I have kept them busy #justasking," Prakash Raj posted on X on June 21.

In another post, he questioned the trustworthiness of these reports. A rough translation of his post on X read, “These people.. are one of those who were shouting 'Tell me who sold it' at the press conference.. They are spreading the story that I have four voter IDs.. What is the name of this gentleman.. Is he trustworthy.. Do you know which channel.. who owns it???? Please tell me.”

A day later, Prakash Raj reshared a social media post that termed the reports as "fake news".

What did reports claim? A report by the DNA claimed on June 21 that Prakash Raj is in a "MAJOR trouble, after criticising PM Narendra Modi." It claimed that a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against the actor for this reason.

The report quoted 'Always Bollywood' as stating that Prakash Raj has been issued a non-bailable warrant on charges of obtaining four voter ID cards in the same name.

The post by 'Always Bollywood' read, "A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued by the Bangalore Magistrate Court following a case filed by Dilip Kumar against Prakash Raj. Dilip Kumar has filed a case alleging that he has obtained four voter ID cards in the same name. After that, an NBW was issued against Prakash Raj by the 48th ACJM Court, and an arrest warrant was issued by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court."

The post further claimed, “After Prakash Raj failed to appear despite being summoned twice and issued an NBW twice, the Magistrate Court has now issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Prakash Raj for the third time.”

View full Image View full Image X post by Always Bollywood

The latest report was published by India Today. In its report on Tuesday, June 23, the media outlet said a "Bengaluru court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against actor Prakash Raj in a case related to allegations that he possesses voter identity cards in multiple states."

While sharing a picture of an affidavit, the report stated that the matter stems from a complaint filed in 2019 by advocate Dileep Kumar at the Halasuru Gate Police Station.

As per the report, the complainant alleged that Raj held voter ID cards in four states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, which, if proven, would violate election rules.

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The India Today report mentioned that the 48th ACJM Court (Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate) had reportedly issued summons to the actor on two occasions, directing him to appear before it. However, Prakash Raj failed to appear on both dates, it added.

It claimed, "Taking note of his repeated absence despite the summons, the court has now issued a non-bailable warrant against the actor, raising the possibility of his arrest in connection with the case."