Actor Prakash Raj faced brutal trolling and was slammed by the plethora of netizens for sharing a meme on Indian Space Research organisation(ISRO)'s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 . The spacecraft that left India last month is scheduled achieve soft landing on the lunar surface on 23 August at 6.04pm.

Prakash Raj took to microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram to share the meme on the updates of Chandrayaan-3. The actor shared a post on social media featuring a cartoon that depicted a man pouring tea, the popular ‘Mallu Chaiwala’ meme. “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking" he wrote in his post.

Prakash Raj, has been a vocal critic of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government and the Bhartiya Janata Party. He ran as an independent candidate in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Indian general election but lost. While the acclaimed actor's opinion on opposing the ruling government has always been considered in high regard, the meme on tracking the Chandrayaan-3 updates did not go down well with netizens.

They pointed out that the Chandrayaan-3 mission belong to ISRO and India. A success of the mission would be an achievement for the country and not just BJP.

The post was termed insensitive and derogatory by users who urged him to show respect for the scientists responsible for India's historic Moon mission.

"Chandrayaan-3 is something the whole of India must be proud of, irrespective of political ideology. Know the boundary between political vs national trolling," wrote one user.

"This is tragically sad. The work of ISRO and Chandrayaan-3 are one of those rare things which ignites sparks of unity, passion and optimism in a billion hearts. If you can't celebrate that, then your hate for an individual is more intense than your love for the nation," wrote one person.

Notably, despite the hate and backlash on his posts, Prakash Raj also garnered some support explaining his meme. “What the cartoon says, Modi will own the success if it lands." said on Twitter user.