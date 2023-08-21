Prakash Raj's Chandrayaan-3 meme receives support amid severe backlash: 'Very old joke of Keralites'2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Actor Prakash Raj criticized for sharing meme on Chandrayaan-3 updates. Netizens accused the actor of disrespecting ISRO and India while aiming to oppose the BJP governement
Actor Prakash Raj faced brutal trolling and was slammed by the plethora of netizens for sharing a meme on Indian Space Research organisation(ISRO)'s moon mission Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft that left India last month is scheduled achieve soft landing on the lunar surface on 23 August at 6.04pm.
Another twitter user also commented that the it rises question why the ISRO was unable to send the moon mission within 2014. “But I wonder y they cldnt do all these till 14", said the Twitter user.
Another user also came out in support of Prakash Raj and hinted at the possible misunderstanding of his meme on updates on Chandrayaan-3.
Another Twitter user also wrote, “it's a very old joke of a keralites having a tea stall in moon.. Its was nothing to do with Modi or ISRO. Bjp has twisted his words to put him in bad light"
Chandrayaan-3 Update
The Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to soft land on the south pole of Moon on Wednesday, 23 August at 6.04pm. The Vikram lander was known to be in good health, as reported by ISRO. Live actions will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5.27pm.
