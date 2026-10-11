Prakash Rajpurohit appointed Deputy Election Commissioner: Know about the IAS officer

Senior bureaucrat Prakash Rajpurohit has been named Deputy Election Commissioner as part of a major reshuffle of senior government officials carried out by the Centre on Saturday. Rajpurohit will hold the position until 8 April 2030. He succeeds Sanjay Kumar.

Who is Prakash Rajpurohit? Born on 28 February 1986, Rajpurohit is a Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer from the 2010 batch. He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Before his latest appointment, Rajpurohit was serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence's Department of Defence Production.

Earlier, he worked as Director in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, where he was responsible for matters concerning international investment treaties.

During his tenure with the Rajasthan government, Rajpurohit held several administrative and policy-related positions. His assignments included district administration, commercial taxes and the post of Excise Commissioner.

He was also appointed to the Board of BDL with effect from 17 September 2026.

Other key appointments in the bureaucratic reshuffle Alongside Rajpurohit's appointment, Vivek Khare, a 1996-batch Indian Telecom Service officer, has been named Joint Secretary at the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has cleared the appointments of 27 civil servants at the Joint Secretary level and equivalent positions across various government departments and organisations.

Ravi Shanakar, Chittaranjan Dash, P Manoj Kumar and Abhishek Bhagotia have been appointed Joint Secretaries in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Mohammed Y Safirulla K and Ritu Sharma will take up Joint Secretary positions in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Varnali Deka, a 2009-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed Joint Secretary at the National Health Authority. More Ashish Madhaorao will serve as Additional Chief Executive Officer at the authority at the Joint Secretary level.

Appointments across ministries and government bodies Nikhil Varma has been appointed Additional Director General of Foreign Trade in Delhi, while Tanvi Sundriyal will serve as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Inderjeet Singh has been appointed Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

Senior IAS officer Tamboli Ayyaj Fakirbhai has been named Executive Director at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) at the Joint Secretary level. Rajesh Malik has been appointed Executive Director of the Food Corporation of India, while Navin Agarwal will serve as Joint Secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs.

The reshuffle also includes the appointment of Brijesh Pandey as Joint Secretary in the Department of Capital Development and M Ramachandrudu as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Meanwhile, Sonia Pant has been appointed Adviser at NITI Aayog at the Joint Secretary level.

Nitin Kumar has been named as Additional Secretary (JS level), Central Vigilance Commission; C Muruganas as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Rajneesh Kumar Tomar as CEO, National Highways Logistics Management Ltd; and Nishtha Tiwari as CEO, Development and Welfare Board for Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Manisha Trighatia will be Joint Secretary, Department of Urban Development; Avinash Jain will be Joint Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation; Pawan Kumar will be Joint Secretary, National River Conservation Directorate; and Anita Shah Akella will be Joint Secretary, National Commission for Women.

In a separate order dated October 9, the ACC has approved a proposal of the Department of Higher Education for premature repatriation of Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, to his parent cadre.

Jaiswal is a 2007 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.