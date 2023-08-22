Prakash Raj's Chandrayaan-3 meme in legal row, actor booked1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 05:19 PM IST
Earlier on Sunday, Prakash Raj took to microblogging site X, sharing a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea.
Amid renowned actor Prakash Raj facing the brunt of netizens for sharing a meme on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s moon mission Chandrayaan-3, he has been booked in a police station in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Tuesday.
