Amid renowned actor Prakash Raj facing the brunt of netizens for sharing a meme on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s moon mission Chandrayaan-3, he has been booked in a police station in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Tuesday.

"A complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his post on the Chandrayaan-3 mission," PTI quoted the police as saying.

"Hindu organizations leaders filed a complaint against the actor in Banahatti police station of Bagalkote district and have demanded action," they added.

Earlier on Sunday, Prakash Raj took to microblogging site X, sharing a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan .. #VikramLander #justasking." Later on 22 August, he wrote on Instagram," ATTENTION:-dear #Unacedemy trolls and #godimedia who know only one #Chaiwala .. proudly presenting .. the ever inspiring our Malayali chaiwala since 1960 s ..if you want to be educated please read #justasking https://bstung.wordpress.com/2005/03/20/neil-armstrong-and-the-malayali-on-the-moon/

Here's the Instapost:

Since then, Prakash Raj Has been facing a heavy backlash as people say that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is linked to the country's pride.

Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) claimed the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, around 18:04 hours IST.

Live action will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023.

With Chandrayaan-3, India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China. But India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

The primary objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are threefold -- to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on lunar surface; to demonstrate rover roving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14, 2023, via the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2:35 PM.

With agency inputs.