Electric cab firm Prakriti E-mobility on Saturday said it has collaborated with the Delhi government to help COVID-19 patients and their family members commute to hospitals and healthcare centers without any charges.

The commute service can be booked through 'Jeevan Seva App' and service will be available round the clock.

"Jeevan Seva App is a mobile application to help COVID-19 patients of Delhi and their families under home isolation to get sanitised electric vehicles for their safe commute to the health care facility. The app provides a dedicated EV Cab service to help patients to commute for treatment from any point in Delhi and is absolute without any charges," the company said in a statement.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain appealed to people to download the Jeevan Seva app for the service.

"Last year, during the peak, the Delhi Government launched the Jeevan Seva App. The aim was to make medical travel easier for people in home isolation. Many Covid patients have already benefited from the services. This year too, the app is functional and I urge you to make use of the service available, in case of need. With this app, one will get access to a properly sanitised e-vehicle which will provide free transportation to nearby health facilities," Jain said in a statement issued by the company.

The patients can download the 'Jeevan Seva App' through the Google Play Store and IOS App store. They can also book a cab from the app after registering through OTP, by entering their pick up and drop location. The nearest cab will automatically be dispatched to serve.

"We are honoured to collaborate with the Delhi Government in developing Jeevan Seva App. Currently, 160 world-class EV cabs are plying on the road 24*7. We have served more than 42,000 non-critical patients by now, the App has added efficiency to Delhi's Emergency Commute Services enabling Ambulances to be more available to cater to serious requests in time," Prakriti E-mobility co-founder and CEO Nimish Trivedi said.

