Prakriti E-mobility collaborates with Delhi Govt to facilitate COVID-19 patients

"Last year, during the peak, the Delhi Government launched the Jeevan Seva App. The aim was to make medical travel easier for people in home isolation. Many Covid patients have already benefited from the services. This year too, the app is functional and I urge you to make use of the service available, in case of need. With this app, one will get access to a properly sanitised e-vehicle which will provide free transportation to nearby health facilities," Jain said in a statement issued by the company.