Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday described Pralhad Joshi's appointment as Union Education Minister as a "temporary arrangement", claiming that the Centre was searching for a permanent replacement and hinting that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could emerge as a contender for the role.

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Fadnavis on Sunday rejected speculation about a possible move to national politics, indicating that his political responsibilities remain focused on Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis also played down the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's 'Tiranga' rally in Mumbai, saying that issues such as the NEET paper leak are not tied to any individual or political party but are matters concerning the country's youth.

What did Sanjay Raut say?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is Pralhad Joshi's position as Education Minister considered temporary? ⌵ Sanjay Raut described Pralhad Joshi's role as a 'temporary arrangement,' suggesting that the government is in search of a permanent replacement amid ongoing discussions. 2 What did Devendra Fadnavis say about moving to national politics? ⌵ Devendra Fadnavis dismissed speculation about his potential move to national politics, stating that he remains focused on his responsibilities within Mumbai and Maharashtra. 3 How did Pralhad Joshi react to his appointment as Education Minister? ⌵ Pralhad Joshi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the appointment, stating he would fulfill his duties with humility and a deep sense of duty. 4 What demands were met following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan? ⌵ After Pradhan's resignation, the government agreed to withdraw FIRs against protesters, provide compensation to families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, and continue discussions on broader education reforms. 5 Should the next Education Minister prioritize student concerns based on recent protests? ⌵ Yes, advocates like the Cockroach Janata Party emphasize the importance of accountability and implementing reforms in response to student-led protests and concerns about examination integrity.

As per ANI, while addressing the press conference, Raut stated, “Pralhad Joshi is currently the interim Education Minister. At best, he might make a good Coal Minister. He has worked as the Coal Minister and for the BJP, but now he has been appointed Education Minister. I believe this is a temporary arrangement; the government is actively searching for and deliberating on a permanent Education Minister.”

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Also Read | Pradhan offered to resign on first day of student agitation, says Vijayvargiya

"To my knowledge, Devendra Fadnavis could be the country's best Education Minister. Modi ji has also made up his mind about this. He is aligned with RSS ideology, is well-educated, and possesses experience in running a state," he added.

"However, the dilemma is: if Devendra Fadnavis moves to Delhi, who will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra? The decision is stalled due to this pressure. Yet, the word from within Delhi is that Modi ji has resolved to provide the country with a capable Education Minister," he further said.

'I am in Mumbai and Maharashtra only': Fadnavis PTI citing sources said Fadnavis made a brief visit to the national capital on Saturday before returning to Nagpur, fuelling speculation about a possible move to national politics following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister.

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Responding to questions about his Delhi visit, Fadnavis dismissed the speculation, saying, "Today, I am in Nagpur and will be going to Mumbai in the evening. I am in Mumbai and Maharashtra only."

The Maharashtra chief minister also said he had no objection to the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's 'Tiranga' rally in Mumbai to "celebrate" Pradhan's resignation.

Also Read | Shekhar Suman slams police brutality during CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

"I am happy that they got a reason to celebrate. Even we are happy because such issues (NEET paper leak) do not belong to any individual or party, but concern the youth of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed utmost sensitivity and took a decision in the interest of the country," Fadnavis stated.

He stated the Union government would introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, describing it as the first legislation of its kind not only in India but also globally.

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) officially called off its 37-day nationwide protest over the NEET-UG examination paper leak on July 25, following the resignation of Pradhan. The government conceded to all of the student-led movement's key immediate demands after three rounds of intense negotiations.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X