Union Minister and five-time Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi has been assigned charge of the education ministry, in addition to his existing portfolio. The move comes hours after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after mass Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests over NEET paper leak.

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President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, a press release by the government says.

He currently serves as the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

President accepts Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Pralhad Joshi receive the additional charge of the Education Ministry? ⌵ Pralhad Joshi was assigned the additional charge of the Education Ministry following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amidst mass protests over a NEET paper leak. 2 What responsibilities does Pralhad Joshi hold in the Modi government? ⌵ Pralhad Joshi currently serves as the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, alongside his new role in the Education Ministry. 3 How has Pralhad Joshi contributed to India's renewable energy transition? ⌵ As Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Joshi has implemented initiatives aimed at increasing renewable energy capacity and reducing fossil fuel reliance, including the National Green Hydrogen Mission. 4 What led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from the Union Cabinet? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned due to intense nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party over allegations of irregularities in the NEET examination. 5 Should the new Education Minister Pralhad Joshi address the concerns raised by the protests? ⌵ Yes, as the new Education Minister, Pralhad Joshi should prioritize accountability and reforms related to the NEET paper leak and related issues to restore trust in the education system.

In an official statement, the government confirmed the change in ministerial responsibilities.

"President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers," the government said in a press release.

Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan resignation LIVE: Pralhad Joshi named Edu Min

The statement further announced that, on the Prime Minister's advice, Joshi had been entrusted with the additional charge of the Ministry of Education alongside his current responsibilities.

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Pradhan's exit follows weeks of nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET paper leak, with the issue becoming one of the most politically sensitive controversies confronting the Centre.

Who is Pralhad Joshi? Pralhad Joshi is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Karnataka and a five-time Lok Sabha MP representing the Dharwad constituency. Widely regarded as one of the party's experienced parliamentarians, he has handled several key ministries during his political career.

Also Read | CJP ends protests after Pradhan resigns, govt accepts demands

Before taking charge of the Education Ministry, Joshi served as the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). In the previous Modi government, he held the portfolios of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs.

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His parliamentary experience spans five consecutive terms from Dharwad, making him one of the BJP's longest-serving MPs from Karnataka.

Pralhad Joshi's Role in India's renewable energy transition As Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Joshi has been responsible for implementing several flagship initiatives aimed at accelerating India's clean energy transition and meeting the country's long-term climate commitments.

The ministry is steering efforts to achieve 500 GW of renewable and non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030 and the national target of net zero emissions by 2070.

Under his leadership, the ministry has pursued measures including annual bids for 50 GW of renewable energy projects until 2027, waivers on Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges, expansion of Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPOs), development of large renewable energy parks, and viability gap funding for offshore wind projects.

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Pralhad Joshi has also overseen major programmes such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission and the PM Surya Ghar initiative, both central to the government's strategy for expanding clean energy adoption and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

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