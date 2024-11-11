Pralhad Joshi says Justice D’Cunha ‘acting like an agent’ in Karnataka Covid kit scam probe, ‘all drama to divert…’

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused Justice Michael D'Cunha of acting as an agent, criticizing his investigation into the BJP's 2020 procurement of PPE kits in Karnataka. The D'Cunha Commission recommended prosecuting former CM BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister B Sriramulu over the purchase of 3 lakh PPE kits from Chinese firms.

Speaking at a public meeting on Sunday organized by BJP candidate Bharat Bommai in Shiggaon, Joshi said "Justice Michael D'Cunha has always been against them. Why did he have to release an interim report during election time? What has this government been doing for one and a half years? This drama has been enacted to divert public attention during elections. There is no substance in this. "

Further attacking Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said, "Mr Siddaramaiah, you claimed to have embezzled ₹90 crore rupees, not ₹190 crore, in the Valmiki scandal. However much a crow eats, it remains a crow. Such tactics won't cover up the accusations against you".

Joshi said that the D'Cunha Commission released an interim report without issuing a notice to Yediyurappa or Ramulu.

He further stated that the High Court has declared Siddaramaiah guilty of the MUDA scam but, no court has ever asked Yediyurappa to resign. "Don't you feel any shame? In Shiggaon, you question Basavaraj Bommai saying he hasn't given a single house. He has built new houses in Shiggaon-Savanur. Have you given even one house?" Joshi asked.