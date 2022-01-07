Pralhad Joshi seeks early resolution of South Eastern Coalfield land issues

“In a tweet, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi said that he has sought an early resolution of various land-related issues of South Eastern Coalfield Ltd, Chattisgarh. In a virtual meeting held today with the Chief Minister of Chattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, the Union Minister pointed out that production of coal can be further increased from the State of Chattisgarh if such issues are resolved at the earliest," union coal ministry said in a statement.

