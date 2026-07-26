Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has assumed additional charge of the Ministry of Education following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday after weeks long youth-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In his first reaction since assuming the charge, Joshi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in him and pledging to discharge his responsibilities with "humility and honesty".

President Droupadi Murmu accepted Pradhan's resignation from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect. Joshi, who currently holds the portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, has been entrusted with the Education Ministry in addition to his existing responsibilities.

"I thank the Prime Minister for giving such a huge responsibility and with great trust he has assigned this responsibility to me. Under his guidance and leadership, I will perform this responsibility with full strength, humility and honesty," Joshi told PTI.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is Pralhad Joshi and what is his role in the education ministry? ⌵ Pralhad Joshi is the Union Minister who has taken additional charge of the Ministry of Education following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. He is also responsible for other portfolios such as Consumer Affairs and Renewable Energy. 2 What led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid mounting pressure from a youth-led protest over alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities, which lasted for 37 days and called for accountability in the education system. 3 What commitments has the government made regarding education reforms after the protests? ⌵ The government has agreed to discuss key demands from the Cockroach Janta Party, including the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters and the implementation of a five-point charter for examination reforms. 4 How did the youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar conclude? ⌵ The protest concluded after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and assurances from the government regarding addressing the protesters' demands, leading the Cockroach Janta Party to withdraw in good faith. 5 Why is Pralhad Joshi's approach to his new role significant? ⌵ Pralhad Joshi emphasized a commitment to humility and honesty in addressing his responsibilities, indicating a focus on accountability and transparency in the education sector as demanded by the youth.

Youth are watching: CJP Joshi's appointment came after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) withdrew its 37-day agitation at Jantar Mantar following assurances from the Centre on key demands linked to alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities.

Reacting to the appointment, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation would soon meet the new education minister and urged him to implement its five-point charter on examination reforms.

"Our concerns and demands have been addressed. Whoever becomes the Education Minister should know that the youth are watching. They will demand accountability. Work in the interest of the youth, stop paper leaks and implement our five-point recommendations," Das told ANI.

He said the Centre had assured the organisation that another round of talks would be held within a month to discuss the reform agenda.

Also Read | Clearance begins at Jantar Mantar as CJP protest ends

'Government agreed to withdraw FIRs' Describing Pradhan's resignation as a "huge victory for the youth", Das said the government had agreed to withdraw FIRs registered against protesters, refrain from filing fresh cases, provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, and continue discussions on broader education reforms.

Das also said the CJP would initiate legal action against Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel accused of using excessive force during the July 20 protests. He, however, described the organisation's meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar as "cordial".

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also welcomed Joshi's appointment, calling the outcome of the agitation a victory for democratic accountability.

Following the withdrawal of the protest, authorities restored mobile internet services around Jantar Mantar, while the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation resumed normal operations across its network after days of security-related restrictions.