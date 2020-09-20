Subscribe
Pramit Kumar Garg takes charge as DMRC's Director, Business Development
Pramit Kumar Garg is a Civil Engineer from the University of Roorkee (now IIT) and a post-graduate from IIT (Delhi).

Pramit Kumar Garg takes charge as DMRC's Director, Business Development

1 min read . 01:07 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Pramit Kumar Garg is an officer of the 1992 batch of Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE)
  • He has been associated with DMRC since 2002 in various capacities including Executive Director, Consultancy Business

New Delhi: Pramit Kumar Garg today took over the charge of Director, Business Development of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

According to an official release, Garg is an officer of the 1992 batch of Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) and has been associated with DMRC since 2002 in various capacities including Executive Director, Consultancy Business.

He is a Civil Engineer from the University of Roorkee (now IIT) and a post-graduate from IIT (Delhi) and has a vast experience of 27 years with distinction in various capacities in Indian Railways as well as in project execution and implementation in urban environment and consultancy business in DMRC.

Moreover, Garg received the 'Project Leader of the Year' award in 2019 from Project Management Association, India for the efficient completion of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro line.

