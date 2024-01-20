Ayodhya is set to host a unique treasure, a Ramayana edition priced at ₹1.65 lakh, in time for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22. Bookseller Manoj Sati brought this special edition to Ayodhya.

Crafted with exquisite materials, the book's design mirrors the three floors of the under-construction Ram Temple. The outer box uses American walnut wood. The cover employs imported material while the ink, sourced from Japan, is organic.

French-made, acid-free, patented paper, exclusive to this edition, adds to its uniqueness. Each page of this edition offers a distinct design, ensuring a new experience for the reader on every page.

The elaborate and eye-catching presentation aims to captivate readers with its singular designs. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing rituals. Lakshmikant Dixit, alongside a team of priests, will conduct the main rituals.

"We have reached here with our beautiful Ramayana here in the tent city of Ayodhya. It has so many qualities and is the world's most expensive Ramayana," Sati told ANI. "You can say the most beautiful Ramayana is in Ayodhya. Its worth is ₹1.65 lakh."

"The book can last for 400 years. Its beautiful bookcase is also made. So it can remain safe. The book can be read over by four generations," he added.

Shankaracharya on Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati has said that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was taking place after "big fights" and "wars" of around 400-500 years.

“It is happening after consistent efforts over time. After around 400-500 years, this moment has come. Big fights were fought, and war happened...Invaders attacked our religion and ruined our religion," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

