Pran Pratishtha: Ram Mandir gets world’s most expensive Ramayana worth ₹1.65 lakh; here’s why it’s special
The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is taking place after around 400-500 years of fights and wars, according to Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati.
Ayodhya is set to host a unique treasure, a Ramayana edition priced at ₹1.65 lakh, in time for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22. Bookseller Manoj Sati brought this special edition to Ayodhya.
