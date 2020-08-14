Pranab continues to be in critical state of health; still on ventilator support

Pranab continues to be in critical state of health; still on ventilator support1 min read . 11:01 AM IST
- The former president's vital parameters are stable, a bulletin said, but he is still under intensive care
Former president Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a critical state and on ventilator support, a medical bulletin from the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said Friday.
The former president’s vital parameters are stable the bulletin said adding that he is intensive care.
“The condition of Hon’ble Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning (14 August, 2020). He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable," the statement said.
Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to the hospital on 10 August and operated on for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for covid-19.
Mukherjee was the president of India from 2012- 2017. He had also served in the cabinets of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh and handled diverse portfolios including finance, defence and external affairs. He was also deputy chair of the Planning Commission—the former avatar of NITI Aayog.
