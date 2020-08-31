Pranab Mukherjee always showed the way during a crisis: Sushil Kumar Shinde

"Mukherjee was known not just as an able minister but also for the Group of Ministers (GoMs) that he headed. I remember, in 2006 when I was the union power minister, he used to chair two related GoMs of the ministry. Some problems had come up and he was taking a look at it. It was not our mistake but the opposition then had been criticizing it. Mukherjee took a call and the opposition too did not protest upon it any further.