Pranab Mukherjee being closely monitored, continues to be on ventilator support

NEW DELHI : Former president Pranab Mukherjee who is on ventilator support after brain surgery is being closely monitored by a team of specialists, a medical bulletin on Sunday from the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi said.

Mukherjee was admitted on 10 August and operated on for a clot in the brain. The 84 year old former president was also found to covid-19 positive — a condition that Mukerjee had make public on Twitter.

Later however, he was described as “deeply comatose“ in a medical bulletin.

“There is no change in the condition of Hon’ble Pranab Mukherjee. His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support. The health condition of the former president who also has multiple old co-morbidities is being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the bulletin on Sunday said.

A veteran politician, Mukherjee served as president between 2012 and 2017. Prior to that, he served in government under three different prime ministers and managed diverse portfolios — finance, external affairs and defence besides shouldering other responsibilities like heading multiple Group of Ministers arrangements that examined critical issues and prescribed policy options.

