The health of former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical yet stable, a medical bulletin issued by the Army’s Research and Referal hospital said on Wednesday.

“Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator," the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital earlier on Tuesday said that the former president who underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August 2020 had not shown any improvement and his health status had worsened. He remained on ventilatory support, the hospital added.

Earlier this week, Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the Army hospital and enquired about Mukherjee’s health.

Doctors have said that in normal conditions, brain surgery for removal of a clot would not be concern but former president’s covid-19 positive status and his advanced age have worsened his condition.

Mukherjee, 84, served as the 13th president of India during 2012-17. A senior leader of the Congress party, Mukherjee was also minister in the governments led by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi cantonment Army hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He was also tested positive for covid-19 before the surgery.

