NEW DELHI: Former president Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical, a medical bulletin from the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi said on Monday, a week after he underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain clot.

“His vital and clinical parameters are stable. He is on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored," the bulletin said.

"His vital and clinical parameters are stable. He is on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored," the bulletin said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on 10 August. The 84-year-old former president also tested covid-19 positive -- a condition that he had make public on Twitter.

Later, the hospital, in a medical bulletin, described his state as “deeply comatose".

A veteran politician, Mukherjee served as president between 2012 and 2017. Prior to that, he served in government under three different prime ministers and managed diverse portfolios -- finance, external affairs and defence besides shouldering other responsibilities like heading multiple Group of Ministers arrangements that examined critical issues and prescribed policy options.

Topics Pranab Mukherjee